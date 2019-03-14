ST. LOUIS — An exciting new breakthrough in maternal fetal medicine to tell you about.

It's a new imaging technology that may one day help doctors identify and prevent preterm labor.

Much like how doctors can image heartbeats without touching the heart, they can now image uterine contractions from outside the body.

It's a huge first, and it's all possible thanks to work by the March of Dimes and a team of research scientists at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Dr. Alan Schwartz, chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine, and associate program director of the March of Dimes Prematurity Research Center, is a coauthor on the paper published in this week's issue of the journal Science Translational Medicine. Click on the video player to learn more about this medical breakthrough.