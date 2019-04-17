ST. LOUIS — It was January 19, 2015, Martin Luther King Monday, when a Wentzville teenager walked out on the ice of Lake Saint Louise with two friends and fell through into the frigid water below.

John Smith was underwater for almost 20 minutes.

But he lived to tell about it, and his amazing miracle has not only been published in a book written by his mother, but it's been made into a feature film which is now in theaters nationwide.

RELATED: 'Breakthrough' producers hold a private screening for Wentzville firefighters

RELATED: Red Carpet comes to St. Louis for premiere of 'Breakthrough'

John stopped by 5 On Your Side to talk about the movie and about why he thinks he was able to survive more than four years ago.