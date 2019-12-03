ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a double shooting in St. Louis’ Vandeventer neighborhood left one man dead and another in critical condition.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of C.D. Banks around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday where two men were found inside a car that had hit a tree.

Police said the victims were traveling eastbound when unknown suspects fired shots at them. Devontay Sanders, 24, was driving the car and lost control after he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim, a 24-year-old man, was transported to a hospital where he’s in critical condition.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.