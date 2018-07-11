ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man was shot to death and another was injured near Creve Coeur Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Leisure Lane around 11:18 a.m. where a man was found on the front porch shot to death. A second man was found inside who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for life-saving treatment and remains in critical condition.

Police recovered multiple weapons on scene.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and remains very active.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

© 2018 KSDK