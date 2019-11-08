ST. LOUIS — One person is dead and at least one other was injured in a crash in north St. Louis on Saturday evening.

The crash happened at 6:02 p.m. at N. Grand Boulevard and Cass Avenue in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood of north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police department reported that one person died and is remaining on scene. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KSDK

Police are investigating the scene of the crash.

