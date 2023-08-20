1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Sunset Hills crash

The passenger, Darrell D. Bridges, 29, died at the scene of the crash, an online MSHP crash report said. The driver, Trent Whistenton, 34, was seriously hurt.

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — A St. Louis man is dead and another was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash in the Sunset Hills area Saturday evening, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Neither was wearing seat belts.

The passenger, Darrell D. Bridges, 29, died at the scene of the crash, an online MSHP crash report said. The driver, Trent Whistenton, 34, was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by a Fenton Fire Protection District ambulance.

According to the report, they were in a 2009 Toyota Corolla headed toward St. Louis on Interstate Highway 44 when the crash happened just west of Interstate Highway 270 around 8 p.m.

The driver lost control of the car, and it went off the roadway's right side, striking the guard rail. The car flipped and hit a fence, ejecting both men.

The crash closed I-44's eastbound lanes, but they have re-opened.