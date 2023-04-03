1 dead, 2 injured in crash near Washington, Missouri

The driver and another passenger in the Ford had injuries, one serious, and were transported to a local hospital.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A crash near Washington, Missouri resulted in one dead and two injured Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Missouri Highway 100 at St. Johns Road in Franklin County.

A 2022 Jeep Wrangler was stopped at St. Johns Road traveling southbound and a 2003 Ford Windstar was traveling eastbound on Highway 100. The Jeep failed to yield and the front of the Ford struck the Jeep, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The passenger of the Ford was flown to a St. Louis area hospital and was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Jaron Nolen, 52, of Villa Ridge, Missouri.

The driver and another passenger in the Ford had injuries, one serious, and were transported to a local hospital. There is no update on their condition as of Monday.

No injuries were reported in the Jeep, according to the crash report.