ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis Monday night.

Police said the crash happened at about 8:30 near the Bates exit of northbound I-55. Police said one person was killed and two others were injured, but no other information was provided.

As of 10:20 p.m., multiple lanes of traffic were still blocked while police investigated.