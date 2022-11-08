1 dead, 2 others injured in head-on collision on I-64 near Lake St. Louis Tuesday night

5 On Your Side has confirmed that Interstate 64 is completely shut down.

LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troop C is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 64 Tuesday night near Lake St. Louis. As of 7:45, the roadway was now completely closed with all lanes blocked.

It happened between Hawkridge Trail and Winghaven Boulevard on I-64 west of Highway N.

According to an MSHP public information officer, two cars were involved. One car crossed the median and struck a second car.

Dispatch said that one car was upside down after initial reports of a head-on collision.

The officer said there is one confirmed fatality. He also said he is not sure how serious the injuries of the crash victims were. They have been taken to the hospital with reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.

Drivers are recommended to use an alternative route.

Police are currently investigating.