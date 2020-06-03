JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. — A woman is dead and two men suffered life-threatening injuries after the car they were riding in hit a river bluff and flipped multiple times Wednesday night.

A crash report from the Illinois State Police said Allison Watson and the two men were riding in a 2003 Ford Taurus on Illinois Route 100 just east of Grafton. At around 11:10 p.m., the westbound car left the roadway, hit the river bluff and flipped multiple times.

All three people were thrown from the car during the crash. Watson died and the other two were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Illinois State Police is investigating the crash.

