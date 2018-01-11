ST. LOUIS – Several investigations are underway after shootings across the City of St. Louis on Halloween left one man dead and seven others injured.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of N. Grand Boulevard in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood around 3:20 p.m. where several people were in a vehicle when suspects in an unknown dark-colored Chevrolet Impala fired shots at them. The victims’ vehicle struck a tree after shots were fired. The driver, a 28-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to his knee and was transported to a nearby hospital.

A 2-year-old girl and 5-month-old boy were among the occupants in the vehicle. No one else was injured.

Police responded to the 5000 block of Maple Avenue in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood around 4:40 p.m. where a man was found shot to death. He’s been identified as 39-year-old Percy Kinzer. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Around 9 p.m., officers responded to the Tiffany neighborhood in the 3600 block of Blaine Avenue where suspects tried to kidnap a 55-year-old man after shooting him. The victim told police he had just parked his vehicle when two unknown men wearing all dark clothing and ski masks approached him. During a struggle, the victim was shot in the arm. The suspects tried to force him into the back of a vehicle, but the victim was able to get away. He was transported to a hospital.

An hour and a half later, officers responded to the 900 block of Harlan in the Baden neighborhood where two men were shot. A 29-year-old man said he was outside when an unknown suspect fired shots at him. An 18-year-old man was also shot. Both were transported to nearby hospitals.

Just after midnight Tuesday, officers responded to the 1500 block of N. 13th Street in St. Louis’ Columbus Street neighborhood where three people were shot.

A 28-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest and transported to a hospital in critical condition.

A 44-year-old man and a 32-year-old man showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds from the incident.

Further investigation revealed a man fired shots through a window.

