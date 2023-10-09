1 dead after multiple cars collide on I-70 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A person died after they were rushed to a St. Louis hospital for injuries from a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 70 near Salisbury Street, a report on the crash from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.
The crash happened at 3:47 a.m., according to an automated social media Missouri Department of Transportation. The post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said the crash involved three vehicles and closed all of I-70's westbound lanes.
The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed as late as 5:20 a.m.
No other information was available. This is a breaking news story, and it will be updated with the latest information. Check back with KSDK.com for the latest.
