ST. LOUIS — One person is dead and at least one other was injured in a crash in north St. Louis on Saturday evening.

The crash happened at 6:02 p.m. at N. Grand Boulevard and Cass Avenue in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood of north St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police department reported that one person died. At least one other person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

KSDK

When Five On Your Side got to the scene, a silver Charger was slammed into a tree. Two ambulances left the scene.

Neighbors said they believed the crash may have been the result of a police pursuit.

5 On Your Side spoke with Terance Young, who said his wife called him to tell him that both of her sons, whio are his stepsons, were involved in a car crash.

Young believed it was part of a police chase, but he was limited on details. All he knew was that his stepsons, a 15-year-old and a 25-year-old, were in the car with their father.

Young disclosed that their dad did just get a new Charger.

When he heard the news, he rushed to the scene to find out more answers. "Before I leave, I was trying to make sure their father was OK, because they were all in the car with his father. They were going school shopping and spend time with the father," Young said.

He said that both of his stepsons are in the hospital.

Police have released very little information, and have not released what may have led up to the crash. They are investigating the scene of the crash.