1 dead after car falls off ramp to Poplar Street Bridge and lands on train tracks

The car landed on train tracks below the ramp

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — One person died Friday morning after a car plunged off of an interstate ramp in the Metro East.

Illinois State Police said at about 4:45 a.m. it received a report of a vehicle that fell over the edge of the ramp from the northbound Illinois Route 3 approach to the Poplar Street Bridge. It landed on the train tracks below.

The driver of the car was killed, police said. No other information regarding the victim or the circumstances of the crash was immediately available.

Illinois Route 3 was closed north of Interstate 55 while police investigated but has since reopened.

This is the same ramp where a burglary suspect was killed in 2019 when his car flipped over the side.

In 2018, a Washington Park auxiliary police officer died when he fell 50 feet off the Poplar Street Bridge. He had been jumping over concrete barriers while chasing two suspects and didn't realize that one of the barriers had a gap.