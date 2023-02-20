1 dead after head-on collision in Fairview Heights

The crash remains under investigation.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A woman died Monday afternoon after a head-on collision in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

The head-on collision happened at about 3 p.m. Monday in the 9600 block of Old Lincoln Trail in Fairview Heights.

According to police, officers arrived on the scene of the collision involving a passenger car and pickup truck. Responding officers began life-saving measures on one of the drivers who was found unresponsive.

She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity has not been released by police as of Monday evening.

The second driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not identified the second driver.

The crash remains under investigation. A detective specializing in crash reconstruction was called to the scene.