The St. Louis Fire Department is responding to a fire at a home in the 7800 block of Water Street in south St. Louis.

Fire officials said one person has died in the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

7800blk of Water - Occupied two story frame; heavy #fire showing from the roof. One line deployed #STLCity pic.twitter.com/rSfz0zNo9K — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) October 12, 2018

© 2018 KSDK