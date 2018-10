ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a Sunday afternoon triple shooting in north St. Louis left one man dead.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of Goodfellow Place around 3:30 p.m. where they found a man in his 40’s shot in the leg.

Two victims also arrived at a nearby hospital, one who was not conscious or breathing. The victim was later pronounced dead.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

