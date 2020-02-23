ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a two-car crash in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Rosa and Gravois Avenues in the Princeton Heights neighborhood.

One person was transported to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries.

No further information has been released.

RELATED STORIES:

MetroLink collides with vehicle in East St. Louis EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - A vehicle was struck by a MetroLink in St. Clair county earlier this afternoon, closing MetroLink stations between Emerson Park and Fairview Heights stations. The collision occurred on Kingshighway just east of the Washington Park station.

RELATED: Man killed in St. Louis crash

RELATED: Driver seriously injured in crash on I-70 near Blanchette Bridge