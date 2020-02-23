ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a two-car crash in St. Louis.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Rosa and Gravois Avenues in the Princeton Heights neighborhood.
One person was transported to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries.
No further information has been released.
RELATED STORIES:
RELATED: Man killed in St. Louis crash
RELATED: Driver seriously injured in crash on I-70 near Blanchette Bridge