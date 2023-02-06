St. Peters man dies in motorcycle crash Monday

The crash occurred shortly before 4:45 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Highway F and Defiance Road.

DEFIANCE, Mo. — A St. Peters man has died after a motorcycle crash in St. Charles County.

A 2016 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 was traveling eastbound on Highway F when the motorcycle began to overturn. The driver and motorcycle traveled off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The driver was ejected and was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

He was identified as Richard Helfirch, 74, of St. Peters.

No additional information was released about the crash.