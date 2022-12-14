One person was killed and seven others injured in St. Charles Parish in a first round of tornadoes, a second round struck Jefferson and St. Bernard.

NEW ORLEANS — A large are of disturbed weather blasted through southeast Louisiana, leaving at least one person dead, tens of thousands without power and an unknown number of buildings with damage, primarily on the west bank of Jefferson Parish, areas of St. John Parish and St. Bernard Parish.

It was an extremely rare severe weather setup with chances of tornadoes given the second highest risk rating - a 4 out of a possible 5.

A first round of unstable weather in the early afternoon left one person dead and seven others injured in St. Charles Parish, while a second round spawned at least one tornado that struck and left several buildings damaged in Marrero and Gretna on Jefferson Parish's west bank before heading across the river to St. Bernard Parish in a path eerily similar to one earlier this year that devastated parts of Arabi.

By 5 p.m., most of the severe weather had left the metro New Orleans area, giving people a chance to assess damage.

The National Weather Service has issued several Tornado Warnings across Southeast Louisiana.

4:20 PM: Reported 42,000 buildings without power in Orleans and Jefferson Parish, mostly on the west bank.

UPDATE: A tornado has been reported down in Marrero, in the 700 block of Lydia Court with substantial damage along with an area from the elevated West Bank Expressway at the Barataria exit to near the Outback Steakhouse on Barataria.