1 dead after train hits car in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — One person was killed after a train struck a car in St. Charles County Monday afternoon.

An ambulance district spokesman said the crash happened on Dwiggins Road near Missouri Highway 94 at around 4:10 p.m.

Kelly Hunsel with the St. Charles City Fire Department said one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Hunsel said the railroad was closed so the crash could be investigated. As of 5:10 p.m., the railway remained closed.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.