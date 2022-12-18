x
1 dead in wrong-way crash on Interstate 270 Sunday morning

A 38-year-old man was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — A St. Louis man died in a wrong-way crash early Sunday morning in Creve Coeur. 

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened just after 12:30 a.m. on northbound Interstate 270 at Olive Boulevard. 

The report said a Saturn SL1 was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 270, when it hit a Dodge Journey driving northbound head-on. 

The driver of the Saturn was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 38-year-old Joshua Glover from St. Louis.

The 34-year-old driver of the Dodge suffered minor injuries. A 12-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries and a 35-year-old woman in the car suffered moderate injuries. 

Both the Dodge and the Saturn were totaled in the crash. 

I-270 was closed for about four hours while the crash was investigated.

