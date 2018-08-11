ST. LOUIS — Two people were injured in south St. Louis early Thursday morning after one person was ejected, and the other found themselves trapped inside of a burning car.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Germania Street, near the intersection of Sharp Avenue, for reports of a person trapped inside of a car. There, witnesses told 5 On Your Side said they had seen the car cruising down Germania before losing control and bouncing off of a tree. The car, they said, wound up about 50 yards away.

The driver, a man, was ejected from the car during the crash. The other passenger, a woman, was trapped inside of the car as it caught fire. Rescue workers pulled her out to safety.

Both the driver and the passenger were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were not known.

