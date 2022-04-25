Man found dead after Granite City house fire

The victim, Tony M. Peterson, died at the scene of the fire at his home.

GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A man killed in a Granite City house fire was named by officials Monday morning. The fire happened on Friday.

The victim, Tony M. Peterson, 55, was from Chouteau Township. He died at the scene of the house fire in the 1200 Block of Franko Lane, where he lived.

Firefighters found Peterson in his home after putting out the fire.

An official cause of death wasn't declared, but Peterson inhaled smoke, notes from an autopsy released in a Madison County Coroner's Office statement said.

The coroner's office statement said that the final cause and manner of death are pending a routine blood test.

Firefighters were called to the scene after a 911 call around 1:13 a.m. Friday. An investigator with the coroner's office pronounced Peterson dead a few hours later.

When they arrived at Peterson's home, firefighters found heavy smoke and flames.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office, the Mitchell Fire Department, the Illinois Fire Marshall, and the coroner's office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced, the statement said.

