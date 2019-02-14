ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Two suspects are on the loose after a shooting injured one person at a Ross Dress for Less in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the store at 11210 West Florissant Ave. around 10 a.m.

One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

According to police, an argument occurred inside the store and continued into the parking lot, where shots were fired. The only known injuries are to the victim.

The structure of Ross Dress For Less, the nearby Family Dollar, and unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot sustained damage.

Searches of the area by uniformed officers, the Metro Air Support Unit, and the Canine Unit were unsuccessful.

The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 if you have any information.