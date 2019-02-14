ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A person was injured in a shooting at a Ross Dress for Less in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the store at 11210 West Florissant Ave. around 10 a.m.

One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

It’s unclear if it happened inside or outside the store. Police are still searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.