ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A person was injured in a shooting at a Ross Dress for Less in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the store at 11210 West Florissant Ave. around 10 a.m.

One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound. The person was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

It’s unclear if it happened inside or outside the store. Police are still searching for a suspect.

