ST. LOUIS — A school bus was one of the vehicles involved in a crash in north St. Louis Monday afternoon.

The crash happened near the intersection of West Florissant and Calvary at around 4 p.m. People on the scene said the school bus and six other cars were involved in the crash.

Police said there were children on the bus, but none of them were hurt. A driver of one of the passenger vehicles was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.