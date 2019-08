ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 early Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported around 6 a.m. on Interstate 70 eastbound near Wentzville Parkway.

A tractor-trailer, SUV and a pick truck were involved in the crash.

One person was killed, and another was taken to the hospital with injuries, according to Wentzville police.

The interstate reopened just before 10 a.m. after being closed for several hours.

Wentzville Missouri Police Department UPDATE** Three vehicles were involved in this mornings accident. ... One tractor trailer, one truck and one SUV. One person was injured and transported to a local area hospital for treatment and unfortunately one person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.