Woman killed in 3 apparently connected fires in Missouri

The fires were set at homes in Polo, Missouri, about 50 miles northeast of Kansas City.

POLO, Mo. — An elderly woman died in one of three fires early Tuesday near a small northwest Missouri town that apparently were intentionally set, authorities said.

Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen said in a news release the first fire was reported at about 8:30 a.m. at a home in rural Polo. A woman's body was found inside the home, he said.

During the next two hours, firefighters and deputies responded to two more fires along the same rural road, Allen said. No injuries were reported in those fires.

The sheriff's office said witnesses spotted the same vehicle — a dark, four-door passenger car, possibly a black Dodge Caliber — near each of the fires.