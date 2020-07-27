1 killed in rainy Monday morning crash in Madison County

Illinois State Police said a driver was going too fast in the rain and crossed the median on Interstate 255 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ill — One person was killed and two others were injured in crash police said was due to a driver going too fast in rainy conditions in Madison County.

Illinois State Police said the three-car crash happened around 10:55 a.m. on Interstate 255. Police said a driver in a blue Honda vehicle was heading north in the rain and lost control. Police said the car crossed into the southbound lanes, where it was struck head-on by a white Honda Civic.

Police said a tractor-trailer heading south on 255 could not stop in time and hit the blue Honda head-on as well.

The driver of the car that crossed onto the wrong side of the highway was killed in the crash. The driver has not been identified because police are working to notify the driver's next of kin.

The other two drivers were taken to the hospital for treatment, but their injuries were not life-threatening. No one else was in any of the three cars.

All lanes of southbound 255 were closed for about 30 minutes while officers investigated the crash.