1 killed, 2 injured in East St. Louis crash

Illinois State Police troopers said the driver of a sedan didn't stop at the stop sign and crashed into an SUV

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man was killed after police said he failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into another car in East St. Louis Wednesday morning.

Police said a 24-year-old man was driving his Dodge sedan west on Martin Luther King Drive near Collinsville Avenue in St. Clair County. Illinois State Police troopers said he didn't stop at the stop sign and crashed into a Cadillac SUV trying to turn onto MLK Drive.

Police said the driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead from his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver and passenger in the Cadillac were both taken to an area hospital for treatment. The driver suffered serious injuries while the passenger suffered minor injuries.