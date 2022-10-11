1 killed, others injured in 4-car crash in St. Louis that police say may have involved street racing

Police said the crash sent six people to the hospital, one of which was pronounced dead a short time later.

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating a crash that left a man dead and multiple others injured in north St. Louis Monday evening.

Police said the crash happened at around 5:05 p.m. Monday on Kingshighway Boulevard near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue.

Police said two Ford Mustangs were possibly racing northbound on Kingshighway when one of the cars struck a Chevrolet Cobalt as the Cobalt was entering the intersection.

The Mustang that struck the Cobalt then struck two other cars in the southbound lanes of Kingshighway.

Police said the crash sent six people to the hospital, one of which was pronounced dead a short time later.

Four of the people injured in the crash were inside the Cobalt. Police said the man driving the Cobalt was pronounced dead and the three passengers were in critical condition after being thrown from the car.

The driver of the Mustang suffered hand injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The driver of one of the southbound cars was also hospitalized, but police did not say what his injuries were.

The driver of the other Mustang was not involved in the crash and drove away from the scene.

An accident reconstruction team is handling the ongoing investigation.