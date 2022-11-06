1 man dead after a 2-car crash in Phelps County Sunday

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I investigated a two-car crash that happened Sunday afternoon which resulted in the death of one man.
It happened at about 3:45 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 in Phelps County, about a mile east of St. James.
According to a traffic crash report, a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer stopped for heavy traffic on I-44 when a 2008 Saturn Outlook struck the rear of the Volvo.
The driver of the Saturn, which sustained extensive damage, has been identified as 50-year-old James Hendricks, of Bourbon. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene at about 3:47 p.m. by Phelps County Coroner.
The tractor-trailer suffered no damage. No one else was injured in the crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the St. James Fire Department assisted the investigation.
