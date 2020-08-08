1 man dead, another seriously injured in crash in St. Charles County

The car then struck an embankment, went airborne and overturned. The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Anthony Huddleston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A 29-year-old man is dead after a car crash in St. Charles County early Saturday morning.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 2:30 a.m. two men were traveling southbound on Route Z in St. Charles County in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala when the car traveled off the ride side of through a ditch, striking a guidewire.

The car then struck an embankment, went airborne and overturned. The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Anthony Huddleston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The 28-year-old male passenger of the car was transported to Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.

He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash according to Missouri State Highway Patrol