$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Florissant 7-Eleven

A Mega Millions ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven at 900 Shackleford Rd. matched all five white-ball numbers drawn in Tuesday night's drawing.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Check your tickets!

There's a new Missouri Lottery millionaire in St. Louis County.

The Missouri Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven at 900 Shackleford Rd. in Florissant matched all five white-ball numbers drawn in Tuesday night's drawing: 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18.

Last night's Mega Ball number was 9.

The lottery encouraged the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it somewhere safe until they're ready to claim their prize, which they have until July 9 to do.

Draw Games prizes can be claimed by appointment only at any of the lottery's four offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Springfield or Kansas City.