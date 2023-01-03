$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Rock Hill

There was also a $50,000 ticket sold in St. Peters.

ROCK HILL, Mo. — The first Missouri Lottery's millionaire winner of 2023 came after Monday night's Powerball drawing.

The winning $1 million ticket was sold at On The Run in Rock Hill, Missouri. Monday night's drawing resulted in the ticket matching all five white-ball numbers drawn – 7, 9, 12, 31 and 62.

It is the 68th Powerball win in the state and marks the 635th Missouri Lottery ticket worth $1 million or more, according to Missouri Lottery.

On Saturday, Dec. 31, another Missourian won $50,000 in the Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Dierbergs in St. Peters, Missouri. The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers, plus the Powerball number drawn.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, according to the Missouri Lottery. Prizes can be claimed, by appointment, at any of the four Lottery locations in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City and Springfield.

An estimated $785 million Mega Millions jackpot was scheduled to be drawn at 10 p.m. Tuesday. The prize is the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history. There have been 22 straight drawings without a big winner.

This is the largest jackpot since someone in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball Prize on Nov. 8, 2022.