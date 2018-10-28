ST. LOUIS — One person has died following a possible explosion at a home in the south St. Louis neighborhood of Marine Villa.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Kosciusko Street. Fire officials said they responded to the report of a gas or stove explosion. Two people were injured, but one of them later died from their injuries, the St. Louis Fire Department confirmed.

"It scared me. It really scared me, upset me," recalled Sandy Bunch, who has lived next door to the home for nearly 23 years.

Bunch said two men were inside the home when the explosion happened.

Fire officials, St. Louis police and the county's Regional Bomb and Arson unit are investigating what caused the possible explosion and fire.

