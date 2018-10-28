ST. LOUIS — One person has died following a 'flash fire' at a home in the south St. Louis neighborhood of Marine Villa.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Kosciusko Street. Fire officials said they responded to the report of a gas or stove explosion. Only one person, a 69-year-old man, was in the house at the time of the incident. He was declared dead at the hospital.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for the fire department said a flash fire occurred when the man tried to light his natural gas fireplace. A flash fire is a sudden, intense fire that can take place when there is a high amount of highly flammable gas in the air.

"It scared me. It really scared me, upset me," recalled Sandy Bunch, who has lived next door to the home for nearly 23 years.

