PACIFIC, Mo. – One person was killed in a crash in Jefferson County early Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the crash happened at Highway O and Highway F.

The details surrounding the crash and the identity of the victim have not been released.

This is a developing story.





