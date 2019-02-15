ST. LOUIS — Emergency crews were on the scene of a deadly car crash in north St. Louis Friday morning.

It happened at about 4:15 a.m. on West Florissant at Calgary Avenue, which is right along Bellefontaine Cemetery.

One car was involved in the crash. It landed on its side and roof.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene and were working to get one person out of the car. About 45 minutes after the crash, police confirmed one person had died.

West Florissant was closed in both directions at Calgary Avenue while police investigated.

This is a developing story and will be updated when 5 On Your Side confirms more information.