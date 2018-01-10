ST. LOUIS — One person was rescued from a fire near Saint Louis University early Monday morning.

The St. Louis Fire Department confirmed the rescue of the person from a three-story, Catholic-based transitional living facility in the 3400 block of Samuel Shepard Drive. It's run by the Archdiocese of St. Louis. The facility is about a two-minute drive from both Saint Louis University and Harris-Stowe State University.

The fire, according to the fire department's Twitter account, was on the second floor and contained to one room. The man in the room was overcome from the smoke and collapsed on the floor in front of the door. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

3400blk of Samuel Shepard Dr. - Occupied three storing shared living facility. Fire on the second floor; extinguished. One occupant rescued. #EMS transported urgently in critical condition. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/LFf7o6BLMz — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) October 1, 2018

