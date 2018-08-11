FLORISSANT, Mo. — One person was rescued from a house fire in Florissant early Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to 2020 Splendor Drive. Sky5 showed thick, white smoke billowing out of all open windows. Several firefighters surrounded the house, working to put it out.

Two people were in the home when the fire started. One person tried to get the other person out of the home, but suffered some cuts and couldn't pull the person out, Florissant Valley Fire officials said. When fire crews arrived, they were able to safely rescue the person left inside.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for breathing in smoke. They're expected to recover.

Firefighters from Florissant Valley, Hazelwood and Black Jack Fire Departments responded to the scene and got the fire under control.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.

