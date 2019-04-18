COLUMBIA, Ill — One person is still unaccounted for after a massive fire at a mansion in Columbia Thursday morning.

Multiple fire departments responded to a home in the 7100 block of Summit View Drive around 3 a.m.

Fire crews battled the fire for hours. They said the home is a complete loss as as result of the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

