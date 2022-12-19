1 woman killed in fatal 2-car crash in Florissant

The crash is still under investigation.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — The Florissant Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one woman dead and another uninjured.

According to a department Facebook post regarding the incident, it happened Monday at the intersection of Humes Lane and Patterson Plaza.

Police went to the intersection about a report of a crash involving two cars.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead in the car she was driving. The other driver involved had no reported injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that one of the cars was traveling northeast on Humes crossing over Patterson when a car traveling south on Patterson struck the car on the driver’s side.

This crash is still under investigation by the Florissant Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.