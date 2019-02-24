ILLINOIS – Illinois State Police want to remind motorists to move over for emergency vehicles.

So far in 2019, 10 Illinois State Police cars have been hit, which breaks down to 10 cars in 54 days.

‘We are doing Move Over details across the state because we have had 10 squads struck since January 1st. That is 10 Troopers in 54 days and we lost Trooper Lambert,’ The department shared on Facebook.

Tickets for not moving over for an emergency vehicle are a mandatory court appearance. Police said they will have a second squad car sitting directly behind the first squad car to watch for people violating the law.