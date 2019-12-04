ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis Resident is feeling lucky after she bought a $10 scratch off ticket.

Anela Ibrahimovic, bought a lottery ticket worth a hundred thousand dollars from Phillips 66 located on 3307 Lemay Ferry Road, in St. Louis.

Ibrahimovic only spent $10 on a “50X The Cash” scratcher ticket and went home with $100,000. She was one of 16 lucky winners.

The good thing is, there is still hope because currently, more than $5.3 million in prizes remain in the game, including a $1 million top prize. Prizes range from ten dollars to $1 million.

