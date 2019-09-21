ST. LOUIS — What do Rosa Parks, Joan of Arc and Anne Frank all have in common?

Well, they're all household names, but now they're also the newest puppies at Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

10 puppies were brought in Friday afternoon from southeastern Missouri after they were found abandoned.

The entire litter is all girls. That's why Stray Rescue decided to name them after strong women in history.

Their names are Rosa Parks, Joan of Arc, Anne Frank, Cleopatra, Marie Curie, Eleanor Roosevelt, Florence Nightingale, Sacagawea, Katherine Hepburn and Diana Princess of Whales.

The puppies are eight weeks old and all of them have scabies and tested positive for canine parvovirus.

"They are in rough shape and they are going to need significant care over the next few weeks," said their veterinarian, Dr. Christine Schulz. "And hopefully the powerful woman's names will help them out a little bit a little bit of strength."

You can help them out in several ways, including becoming a foster parent or donating to them at Strayrescue.org/stracks. The money will go straight to their medical care.

Once they are spayed and neutered, these puppies will be up for adoption in about a month.

