ST. LOUIS — History Made: St. Louis Blues exhibit open

Oct. 1 – Jan. 26

The World Champion St. Louis Blues are partnering with the Missouri History Museum for a new display called “History Made.” It has more than twenty pieces of memorabilia from the Blues’ playoff run. See Jordan Binnington’s goalie pads, Pat Maroon’s stick, and several jerseys. See all of this for free on the museum’s second level. The collection just opened and will be on display through January 26, 2020. For more information, click here.

Best of Missouri Market

Friday – Sunday, Oct. 4 – 6

Fri: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sun: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Get your fill of the great state of Missouri at the Best of Missouri Market this weekend. The Missouri Botanical Garden hosts this annual event. This year, there will be more than 130 artisans and food makers. Find baked goods, flowers, hand-crafted jewelry, toys, and more. Additionally, there will be live music and a kids corner. General admission for non-members is $16 for adults and $5 for kids. For more information, click here.

Historic Shaw Art Fair

Saturday – Sunday, Oct. 5 – 6

Sat: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sun: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Buy, make, and enjoy local and original art in all its forms at the Historic Shaw Art Fair this weekend. This includes sculpture, glass, paint, and textiles. There will be live music and a craft area for the kids. This popular annual event is Saturday and Sunday, and the $10 ticket gets you in both days. Additionally, you can receive a dollar off the entry fee for bringing in a non-perishable food donation. For more information, click here.



Grove Fest

Saturday, Oct. 5

2 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Grove Fest is taking over Manchester Avenue this Saturday! The family-friendly block party will have a kids zone, street performers, and tons of local Grove vendors. Attendees can even help paint a neighborhood mural, which is a Grove Fest tradition. The event is free and begins at 2 p.m. For more information, click here.

St. Louis Wine Walk

Saturday, Oct. 5

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Sip on wine while enjoying live music at the first ever Wine Walk at Ballpark Village. The event takes place on the new outdoor plaza, in the Budweiser Brew House Beer Garden, and inside FOX Sports Midwest Live! The ticket purchase supports ALS Association St. Louis. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Pumpkin Jamboree at Eckert’s Farms

Saturday – Sunday, Oct. 5 – 6

Sat: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sun: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Round up the kids and bring them out to Eckert’s for a day of family fun! There will be wagon rides, live entertainment, food, and more! Children can ride a pony, or even feed a goat. Eckert’s is celebrating fall being in full swing, and there’s fun for the whole family to enjoy. For more information, click here.

Halloween Nights at Grant’s Farm

Thursday – Sunday, Oct. 3 – 6

Thurs: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Fri: 6 p.m. – 11 pm.

Sat: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Sun: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

It’s October, which means Halloween Nights is back at Grant’s Farm! Enjoy Halloween-themed animal shows, moonlight Deer Park rides, live music, spooky decorations, and more. Grant’s Farm is offering extended hours this year each Friday and Saturday. For more information, click here.

Back to the Eighties

Saturday, Oct. 5

7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Did someone say Aqua Net? You may need to dig up your leg warmers for this one. Back to the Eighties Night hosted by Missouri Baptist Medical Center is this Saturday at the Angad Arts Hotel. Dress up in ‘80s attire and enjoy cocktails, food, and music. For more information, click here.

BOOterfly House: Bewitching Bugs and Botanicals

Open Daily in October, closed Monday

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Get into the spirit of Spooky Season with bugs, butterflies, and plants at Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House! Enjoy story time with the Muffet Family, watch Live Carnivorous Plant Feedings with Professor Von Trap, and more! The BOOterfly House runs daily in October, except for Monday when it’s closed, and events are included with admission. For more information, click here.





APA Canine Carnival

Sunday, Oct. 6

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. .

Attention all pet lovers! Celebrate the special bond between you and your furry little friends by attending the APA Canine Carnival at Tilles Park. Dogs play the games and win great prizes. There will also be live music, children’s activities, food trucks, and much more. Tickets are $15 per dog, and humans are free. Dogs must be well-behaved, up to date on vaccinations, and on a leash. For more information, click here.