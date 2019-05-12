ST. LOUIS — Christmas Movie Trivia Brunch

Sunday, December 8

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

If you are in the spirit of Christmas, this holiday event may be perfect for you and your friends! This Sunday, join Crafted Events at Empire Hall for Christmas Movie Trivia Brunch! There will be a brunch buffet following the theme of the movie Elf, unlimited drinks, caroling, a onesie pajama contest, an igloo building contest, and more! The trivia will be from classic, as well as modern Christmas movies. For more information and to register a team, click here.

Belleville Gingerbread 5K Run/Walk

Saturday, December 7

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Participate in a 5K run or walk and have some fun doing it at the Belleville Gingerbread 5K Saturday morning. There will be beverages and snacks provided, music, an awards ceremony, and more! The run/walk begins at 510 West Main Street in Belleville. For more information and to register, click here.

Wicked at The Fabulous Fox

December 4 – 29

This weekend’s showtimes:

Friday: 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: 2 p.m. + 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. + 6:30 p.m.

If you’re a fan of the legendary Broadway show Wicked, you are in luck! Wicked returns to The Fabulous Fox Theatre, and this weekend would be a great time to catch the show. Tickets are on sale at the Fox Box Office, Metrotix.com, or by calling 314-534-1111. For more information, click here.

RELATED: $25 WICKED ticket lotteries announced for Fox Theatre performances

Toys for Tats

Saturday, December 8

9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

CCFR Community Outreach, in partnership with Permanent Vacation Tattoos, is holding an event to ensure every child in the community has an amazing Christmas! Participants are asked to bring a toy valued at $25 or more with a receipt to Permanent Vacation Tattoos, and each participant will then be eligible to receive a free tattoo of their choice. They will be able to choose from over twenty different tattoos, which will be revealed at the event. For more information, click here.

Stray Rescue’s Holiday Gala: Miracles on Pine Street

Friday, December 6

6:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Join Stray Rescue of St. Louis at The Chase Park Plaza for an evening of highlighting the remarkable strength, courage, and resilience demonstrated by this year’s miracle dogs. This Friday is a night of celebrating how the community and Stray Rescue supporters pulled together to save the lives of animals in need. For more information, to donate, and to purchase tickets, click here.

Frozen II: The IMAX Experience at the Omnimax® Theater

Friday – Sunday, December 6 – 8

Fri: 6 p.m.

Sat: 4 p.m.

Sun: 3 p.m.

Experience the magic of the first feature film playing in the Saint Louis Science Center’s newly renovated OMNIMAX Theater: Frozen II. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, or if you loved it so much that you want to see it again, this is a great opportunity to do so. The whole family will enjoy seeing the lovable Frozen characters in IMAX. Tickets are available and on sale now. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

RELATED: ‘Frozen 2’ ices competition again with record Thanksgiving

RELATED: ‘Frozen 2’ heats up box office with $127M opening weekend

RELATED: Things you need to know before you see 'Frozen 2'

Bluewood + Mac’s Holiday Bash

Saturday, December 7

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Ring in the holiday season at Bluewood Brewing + Mac’s Local Eats on Saturday! Mac’s Local Eats will be serving an off the menu breakfast burger, and Mac’s Local Buys Market will feature meats, treats, and more from some of the region’s best small batch producers, artisans, and family farms. There will be local vendors, live music, and more! For more information, click here.

RELATED: 2 St. Louis burger joints among the best in the country

36th Annual Cherokee Antique Row Cookie Spree

Saturday, December 7

11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Historic Cherokee Antique Row’s 36th Annual Christmas Cookie Spree is Saturday! Participating merchants will be welcoming you to shop while offering baked goods. There will be caroling, hot cider, festive window displays, a photo booth, Santa, a trolley, an alpaca petting zoo, and more! For more information, click here.

South City Comedy Series

Saturday, December 7

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Every week, Apotheosis Comics holds South City Comedy Series. This Saturday, get your drink and laugh on as they feature up and coming comics from the St. Louis comedy scene and from around the Midwest. The cost is $5 at the door. For more information, click here.

Maplewood Christmas Tree Walk

Friday, December 6

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The Maplewood Christmas Tree Walk radiates holiday spirit! Experience the grand lighting of the tree and the arrival of Santa. Visitors can enjoy a carriage ride while visiting merchant open houses throughout Maplewood. There will be live entertainment, complimentary drinks, and special discounts. For more information, click here.