ST. LOUIS — Q in the Lou

Friday – Sunday, Sept. 27-29

Fri: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sat: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sun: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The 5th Annual Q in the Lou is back! Grab a beer while you sample BBQ from the world’s best pit masters. The event is happening all weekend at Kiener Plaza downtown. Entry is free, but BBQ, drinks, and more will be available for purchase. Get all you can eat and drink with a Q Pit Pass, which will also get you into any of the four exclusive lounges where you can enjoy 2.5 hours of all you can eat BBQ, free signature cocktails, beer, wine, and soft drinks with no waiting and private bathrooms. Additionally, there will be live music throughout the event. For more information, click here.

Strange Folk

Friday – Sunday, Sept. 27-29

Fri: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sat: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sun: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

A movable incubator for all kinds of small businesses in the city of St. Louis is how you would describe Strange Folk in Carondelet Park. Shop from local, as well as visiting independent brands, and the event is free to attend. There will be local musicians from diverse genres, a selection of small-batch food and libations, and dedicated neighborhood organizations. Enjoy activities for all ages, and your friendly pets are welcome. For more information, click here.

Taste of Maryland Heights



Friday, September 27

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Maryland Heights area’s favorite restaurants will all be in one place this Friday at Sportport International. At Taste of Maryland Heights, you can sample food, wine, beer, and spirits all while enjoying live entertainment. Tickets are $25, and VIP tables are available for purchase. Free parking is available, as well. For more information, click here.





Six Flags Fright Fest

Friday, Sept. 27 – Nov. 3

Opening night: Friday, 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Presented by SNICKERS, Fright Fest is back for select days between September 27 – November 3, 2019. Enjoy the fun of Six Flags with an element of spookiness as zombies and ghouls take over the park. There are activities and thrills for the whole family. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

St. Charles Oktoberfest

Friday – Sunday, Sept. 27-29



Located at the beautiful Lewis and Clark Boathouse Parking Lot, St. Charles Oktoberfest has something for the whole family! With entertainment, a children’s area, a wiener dog derby, lots of beer, and more, it’s sure to be a big weekend of fun. For more information, click here.

International Cheese, Wine, & Canine Festival

Saturday, September 28

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Grab your pup and come out to Purina Farms to enjoy the finer things in life: cheese, wine, and canines! It’s a chance to learn about different dog breeds all while tasting wine and having a good time. Taster tickets are $50 and include nine samples, one full glass of your favorite wine, and a collectible glass. A non-drinker glass is $25. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Art in the Park

Sunday, Sept. 29

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Art in the Park returns to Francis Park in St. Louis Hills on Sunday. This 14-year tradition features artists showcasing their talent, along with live music, delicious food, and activities for the kids. Admission is free and open to the public, and the event begins at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.

Boyz II Men at the Fabulous Fox

Friday, Sept. 27

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

One of the most iconic R&B groups in music history is making a stop in St. Louis this Friday! Boyz II Men will be performing at the Fabulous Fox Theatre starting at 8 p.m. Fans will be able to enjoy timeless hits from the past two decades from the best-selling R&B group of all time. Tickets are still available. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Cherokee Street Prom (Enchantment Under the Sea)

Saturday, Sept. 28

8 p.m. – 12 a.m.

The first ever Cherokee Street Prom is happening this Saturday at The Whiskey Ring! It will be an ‘80s era dance with an “Under the Sea” theme. Prom attire is strong recommended, but not required. There will be DJs, cocktails, beer, beautiful décor, and more. For more information, click here.

St. Charles County Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Saturday, September 28

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saturday is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s care. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s at St. Charles Community College is held annually and is for participants of all ages and abilities. Registration begins at 8 a.m., the opening ceremony is at 9:30 a.m., and the walk will begin at 10 a.m. For more information and to register, click here.